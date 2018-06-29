Kayla Rahn said persistent stomach issues that started last year impacted even the most normal day-to-day activities."I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," Rahn said.She was told by medical professionals the solution was simple: lose weight."I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight," Rahn said. "We went to dinner, and someone asked me if I was having twins, walking out. It was frustrating and rough."In May, when the pain had gotten overwhelming, Rahn's mother took her to the ER at Jackson Hospital.After a series of tests, a large mass was found in her ovary."I remember telling my mom I knew they were going to fix it," Rahn said. "I knew something was wrong."During surgery, doctors removed a 50-pound cyst."The technical diagnosis, it was a mucinous cystadenoma," OB/GYN Dr. Gregory Jones said. "It is a benign condition."Jones was in the operating room and said this is something he's seen before, but the size was surprising."This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," he said.Overall, Rahn's surgery was a success."We are very excited things went well for her," Jones said.With this burden lifted, the young woman has a new lease on life.