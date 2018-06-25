PREGNANCY

Arizona woman says Walgreens pharmacist denied her prescription to end pregnancy

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother in Arizona says a pharmacist refused to give her prescription medication for her miscarriage (CNN Wire)

ARIZONA --
A mother in Arizona is speaking out against a Walgreens pharmacist who she says refused to give her prescription medication for her miscarriage.

Nicole Arteaga, 35, said her doctor prescribed her a drug to help miscarry her dead fetus after learning the unborn child no longer had a heartbeat.

She says the pharmacist refused her the medication because it violated his personal beliefs.

RELATED: Trump Administration rolling back mandate to cover birth control

"He was not compassionate at all," she said. "It was pretty much like, no, I'm not giving it to you."

Arteaga said her prescription was transferred to another Walgreens location, where she was able to pick it up without a problem.

Walgreens says it's investigating the incident and released the following statement:

"After learning what happened, we reached out to the patient and apologized for how the situation was handled. To respect the sincerely held beliefs of our pharmacists while at the same time meeting the needs of our patients, our policy allows pharmacists to step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection. At the same time, they are also required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty to meet the patient's needs in a timely manner. We are looking into the matter to ensure that our patients' needs are handled properly."

For more stories, photos, and video on health and medical issues, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldpregnancypregnant womanmedicalpharmacistwalgreenshealth careArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PREGNANCY
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Project launched to study effects of North Bay Fires on pregnancies
More pregnancy
HEALTH & FITNESS
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
It's M3 Time Nail Salon opens in Mission
Santa Clarita family requesting public's help to save sick child
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pawnee fire grows over 10,000 acres in Lake County
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Crews extinguish brush fire in Concord
Trump says undocumented migrants aren't welcome: 'We don't want you in the country'
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Show More
Cohen legal team completes review of fed-seized files, says 12,000 are privileged
Good Sports: Golfing in Yosemite
Stoll Fire in Tehama County destroys several homes, forces evaucations
SoCal family deals with tragic loss after father fatally shot while camping
James Harden wins his first NBA MVP award
More News