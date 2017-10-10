HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman wins vacation on 'Live' after mastectomy

A women who was just diagnosed with breast cancer won "Live with Kelly and Ryan's" "Travel Trivia"

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK, New York --
Moments after a woman with breast cancer had a mastectomy, she received a phone call. To her surprise, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were on the other line.

Each weekday, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" played their "Call Me Live Travel Trivia" game, where the hosts call a randomly selected contestant and ask him or her a trivia question. Contestants who answer correctly can win a vacation.

On Tuesday, the Travel Trivia wheel selected Joan Leary, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, as the lucky contestant.

After a surprised and excited Leary answered the phone, Seacrest asked how she was doing.

"Well you're not going to believe this, but I just got out of the hospital," she replied.

Leary told the "Live" hosts that she has breast cancer, and had a mastectomy just moments before Travel Trivia.

Before the hosts asked the trivia question, Leary requested that they "please make it easy."

So Seacrest asked, "Joan, who are you speaking to on the phone right now?"

Leary answered correctly and won a trip to Fairmont Mayakoba Resort in Mexico.

"You're going to make me cry," Leary said after she won.

"You're going to make us cry," Ripa responded.
