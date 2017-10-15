Help center for wildfire survivors opens in Santa Rosa

A place for residents affected by the North Bay wildfires to get help recovering from the fires opened today in Santa Rosa and a similar center may open Sunday in Sonoma County, emergency officials said.A local assistance center opened this morning at the Press Democrat building at 427 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa.The center will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for at least two weeks. Residents must get to the center by 6 p.m. to gain entry.The center has people there to help survivors get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, from the American Red Cross and the Department of Motor Vehicles among other organizations.Sonoma County spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said the center will have computer kiosks on Sunday for people to register for assistance from FEMA.County officials said the local assistance center is a one-stop place for people to get help recovering from the fires.Officials at the center served 387 people today, Fleming said.