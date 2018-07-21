Highway 24 reopens in Orinda after deadly crash

ORINDA, Calif. --
Officials say all westbound lanes of Highway 24 in Orinda have reopened after a police chase ended with a fiery crash that left one person dead.

All westbound lanes had been shut down after a Contra Costa Sheriff's pursuit that resulted in a collision and an overturned car shortly after 9 a.m., near the Camino Pablo off-ramp according to the CHP.

The CHP reported the overturned car was engulfed in flames and that an ambulance was called to the scene.

All westbound Highway 24 traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Orinda exit. Motorists were urged to use alternative routes if possible.

Information about what prompted the pursuit that preceded the collision has not been released.

The sheriff's department was at the scene investigating the crash, said CHP spokesman Officer Brandon Correia.
ABC7 News contributed to this story.
