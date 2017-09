EMBED >More News Videos Rescuers pulled two people to safety on Monday after they were trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Park in Daly City. Sky7 captured the whole thing, it's a story you'll see only on ABC7 News.

There are reports of a cliff rescue at the San Mateo coast.Video sent to ABC7 News shows a North County Fire helicopter hoisting a man off the beach.The man apparently went hiking and somehow fell to the ground near the Mussel Rock open space in Daly City.Law enforcement says the man will be okay.