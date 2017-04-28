HOBBIES & INTERESTS

10 thrilling roller coaster facts

It's national roller coaster day! On August 16th, fans from all over the world celebrate the sake of the thrill-inducing experience. Below are some quick, fun facts about roller coasters for you to share with friends while waiting in line for a few hours.

Fastest: Formula Rossa in Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, UAE (149 MPH).

Sarah Ackerman/Flickr

Early roller coasters were inspired by 17th century Russian ice slides



Tallest: Kingda Ka in Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ (456 ft).

Roller Coaster Philosophy/Flickr

That chain noise you hear on the ride up the hill is actually a safety device.

WikiMedia Commons

Steepest: Takabisha in Fuji-Q Highland, Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi, Japan (121 degree drop).

WikiMedia Commons

The first: Switchback Railway in Coney Island, 1884. 50 ft tall, with a max speed of 6MPH.



And people rode it, sideways.



Longest: Steel Dragon 2000 in Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, Japan (8,133 ft).

thecrypt/Flickr

Most loops: The Smiler at Alton Towers in Staffordshire, UK.

www.ukrides.info/YouTube

Famous roller coaster designer Ron Toomer suffered from motion sickness.

Wikimedia Commons

Riding his own coasters only once or twice ever, he was once quoted as sating "I've ridden enough to know what they are like."

What's your favorite roller coaster? Let us know in the comments below.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesdistractionroller coastertheme parkamusement ride
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Man celebrates 87th birthday with Alcatraz swim
Selfie fail destroys $200K worth of art at LA exhibit
Bike share program to expand in Bay Area
7 on Your Side reveals a new homebrewing beer kit
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire
Police seek help finding missing San Leandro woman with Alzheimer's
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Bay Area officials aren't pleased with Trump's Charlottesville remarks
Father of Oakland murder victim makes appeal to find son's killer
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
EXCLUSIVE: BART cops bust fare evaders on camera in San Francisco
I-TEAM: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Show More
Start-up helps teachers open their own pre-schools
UC back-to-school events include new chancellor's first speech
Sheriff's department apologizes after retweeting white nationalist
Santa Rosa barber's mind-blowing cuts make him world famous
1 person injured in shooting near Burlington Coat Factory in SF
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent clash in Virginia as counter protesters face off with white nationalists
Protesters take to streets of Castro District to oppose transgender military ban
PHOTOS: 40th Annual SF Marathon
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
More Photos