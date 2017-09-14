HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Crayola unveils new crayon name: Bluetiful

EMBED </>More Videos

Crayola announed a new blue crayon name during an event in Lower Manhattan

EASTON, Pennsylvania --
Hello, Bluetiful.

Crayola announced the name of its new blue crayon Thursday. Bluetiful was the top pick of fans during two months of online voting, beating out Dreams Come Blue, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars and Star Spangled Blue.

The Easton, Pennsylvania-based crayon maker received nearly 90,000 name submissions before narrowing it down to five.

Bluetiful will make its debut later this year. It's replacing the recently retired dandelion.

Scientists at Oregon State University accidentally discovered the brilliant blue hue while experimenting with materials for use in electronics.

Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesartchildren
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
New 360-degree camera gives user a unique experience
10 thrilling roller coaster facts
Man celebrates 87th birthday with Alcatraz swim
Selfie fail destroys $200K worth of art at LA exhibit
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Fatal accident blocks 3 WB I-580 in Castro Valley area
Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants
Suspect arrested after gunshots fired near Campbell police
Trump to see Irma damage, recovery firsthand in Florida
Cal plans extreme security ahead of Shapiro speech
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Secretary Tillerson arrives in London ahead of Libya, North Korea talks
Show More
Fast-food worker charged with trying to kill baby in Redwood City bathroom
Gun stolen from SFPD officer's car used in gang-related homicide
Why I went out in a lightning storm to watch the Giants after midnight
VIDEO: Water spout spotted over Lake Tahoe
New innovative products unveiled at the Hax demo in SF
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants
Fatal accident blocks 3 WB I-580 in Castro Valley area
Suspect arrested after gunshots fired near Campbell police
More Video