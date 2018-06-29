HOBBIES & INTERESTS

IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Nintendo released the NES on July 15, 1983. The miniature NES Classic is about to go back on sale. (Shutterstock)

Nintendo is playing games with the emotions of NES Classic fans, but this time it's good news. The gaming company announced the popular console will be hitting stores once again.

NES Classic Edition returned June 29 and is expected to be available for the rest of the year, the company tweeted.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic (SNES Classic) will also be available through the end of the year.

When the NES Classic first went on sale in November 2016, demand was so high that it crashed Amazon's website, and it went on to become one of the most popular Christmas gifts of the 2016 season. Nintendo discontinued sales in April 2017, so this announcement marks another opportunity for fans who missed it the last time around.

Learn more about the history of NES in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesvideo gamenintendoshopping
Related
NES Classic mini console discontinued
NES Classic launch crashes Amazon
This day in history: Nintendo releases the NES
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
CRUNCH and SMACK: "Pickle Lady" becomes viral sensation
Unexpected official Scrabble words
Teen sinks half-court backwards shot in front of Globetrotters star
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1M scratch-off ticket
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Neighbors say Stanford cold case suspect should have turned himself in
'It could have been me' Stanford 1974 graduate reflects on horrific cold case
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting charged with 1st-degree murder
What we know about the Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Colleagues remember 5 Capital Gazette employees gunned down inside newsroom
Weather Forecast: Summer surge begins
Maryland's Capital Gazette stands tall after shooting tragedy
How to help Capital Gazette shooting victims
Show More
Oakland girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
Trump invites swing-vote senators to White House for Supreme Court vacancy discussion
Kevin Durant isn't going anywhere, here's why
Grass fire in Benicia prompts brief closure of I-780
More News