BARACK OBAMA

President Obama snorkels in Midway Islands

This is an undated image of President Barack Obama snorkeling off the coast of Hawaii in the Midway Islands. (KGO-TV)

MIDWAY ISLANDS (KGO) --
A National Geographic photographer joined President Obama for a snorkeling adventure of the Pacific Ocean in the Midway Islands a few months ago.

The outgoing president has signed laws to protect more of the sea than anyone in history. He revealed that his fondness for the ocean while walking on Midway's Sand Island was fostered by his mother and by growing up as a teenager in Hawaii.

President Obama's farewell speech will start on ABC7 at 6 p.m. Tuesday. ABC7 News will begin immediately after at 6:30 p.m.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
