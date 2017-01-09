President Obama snorkels in Midway Islands

MIDWAY ISLANDS (KGO) --A National Geographic photographer joined President Obama for a snorkeling adventure of the Pacific Ocean in the Midway Islands a few months ago.
The outgoing president has signed laws to protect more of the sea than anyone in history. He revealed that his fondness for the ocean while walking on Midway's Sand Island was fostered by his mother and by growing up as a teenager in Hawaii.
