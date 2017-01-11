TOYS

'Toy Scout' offers cash for toys
A man known as the Toy Scout has come to San Francisco to appraise the worth of toys old and new, assessing their value and offering cash to those who wish to sell.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A man known as the Toy Scout is in the Bay Area this week and he may just offer you come cash. Some call it an "Antiques Road Show" for toys.

Jack Lee brought his Batmobile toy, likely made in the 60s to Joel Magee, known as the Toy Scout. Lee was a collector, but now he's downsizing and cashing in.

"We tell people, you don't have to clean the dirt off--it's just like it left the sandbox all those years ago," said Magee.

He cleans and restores toys to sell to collectors and he's a walking encyclopedia of toy history.

Find out whether or not your toy is worth the money and watch the full story in the video player above.

Joel Magee, the Toy Scout, will be in the Bay Area through Friday. On Thursday, he'll be at Fort Mason Center, Building C, Room 205. Friday, he'll be at the Alameda Hampton Inn, 1700 Harbor Bay Parkway.
