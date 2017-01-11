'Toy Scout' offers cash for toys

A man known as the Toy Scout is in the Bay Area this week and he may just offer you come cash. Some call it an "Antiques Road Show" for toys.Jack Lee brought his Batmobile toy, likely made in the 60s to Joel Magee, known as the Toy Scout. Lee was a collector, but now he's downsizing and cashing in."We tell people, you don't have to clean the dirt off--it's just like it left the sandbox all those years ago," said Magee.He cleans and restores toys to sell to collectors and he's a walking encyclopedia of toy history.Find out whether or not your toy is worth the money and watch the full story in the video player above.