If you're a bookworm, you might find some treasures for your collection in San Francisco.The Friends of the San Francisco Public Library are holding their 53rd annual Big Book Sale at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.The sale is happening Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a preview sale Tuesday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for members.Organizers say this is the largest used book sale on the West Coast, with more than 500,000 books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl for sale - all $3 or less.Proceeds benefit the San Francisco Public Library.