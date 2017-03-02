Nearly 700,000 baby rattles are being recalled because they can break.3 kids have reported choking on the beads inside. The rattles are made by "O Ball".The recall affects only those that are colored green, blue, pink or orange and have the model number: 81031 on the inside. The "O Ball" rattles were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon, Toys-R-Us and other retailers.The consumer product safety commission says people should stop using them - and contact the company for a refund.