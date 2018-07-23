BAY AREA LIFE: Garage doors that fit every style and budget

Family owned and operated since 1980, RW Garage Doors offers expert garage door repair and installation throughout the Bay Area. With a variety of garage door options, including traditional steel, modern steel, modern glass, and their very own handcrafted custom wood, this industry leader has showrooms replete with doors that fit every style and budget.The owners of RW Garage Doors make it their mission to offer the best quality doors and services to their customers. Everyday repairs, such as spring replacements, roller changes, and garage door opener repair can be immediately scheduled the same day you call. With stellar customer service, expert technicians, and free garage replacement quotes, your dream garage door is only one phone call away!