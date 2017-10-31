  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Watch
    Full Story
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: La-Z-Boy 3D room planner

EMBED </>More Videos

High Tech Décor! Check out the newest technology when it comes to redecorating! (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Design the perfect room and bring it to life with the La-Z-Boy 3D Room Planner. You can quickly and easily create, redecorate and rearrange your room without any of the usual heavy lifting. Customize furniture and fabrics, add windows and doors, select floors... even change the color of walls, without lifting a finger.

You can even share pictures of your room creations with your family and friends. About La-Z-Boy:

Founded on the principles of innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship, La-Z-Boy has been furnishing homes since 1928. From sectionals and sofas to iconic recliners, La-Z-Boy understands each customer's creative vision and need for quality. Be sure to stop by your Bay Area La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries for all of your home décor needs.

Locations:

415 El Camino Real
S San Francisco, CA 94080

1030 Blossom Hill Rd.

San Jose, CA 95123

3529 Stevens Creek Blvd.
San Jose, CA 95117

626 Contra Costa Blvd.
Pleasant hill, CA 94523

5225 Johnson drive
Pleasanton, CA 94588

30650 Dyer St.
Union City, CA 94587

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homebay area lifebay areafurnitureshoppingtechnologySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: The gift of music therapy
Bay Area LIFE: Mendocino County Mushroom, Wine and Beer Festival
Bay Area LIFE: La-Z-Boy partners with Ronald McDonald House to help families
Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters take stand against bullying
More bay area life
HOME & GARDEN
Castro Valley neighbors sickened by sewage smell
7 On Your Side helps San Rafael woman get refund for recalled air conditioner
Petaluma residents disappointed by decaying golf course
Brentwood family terrorized by flock of nesting birds
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
At least 6 dead, 15 injured after truck drove on NYC bike path
Bear Fire suspect appears to mouth threat in court
California gas prices to spike 12 cents tomorrow due to new tax
SFPD firearms expert testifies in Kate Steinle murder trial
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
Show More
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
Safeway employee in critical condition after stabbing at store
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Santa Rosa plans Halloween events for families impacted by fires
Trump's chief of staff calls Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee an 'honorable man'
More News
Top Video
California gas prices to spike 12 cents tomorrow due to new tax
Bear Fire suspect appears to mouth threat in court
Celebrate Halloween with these freebies and deals
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
More Video