Bay Area LIFE: La-Z-Boydecor

Give your room an updated look with just a few items! (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You can add style and elegance to your room with accent pillows, an area rug, pictures and accessories. You can find everything you need at La-Z-Boy. Founded on the principles of innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship, La-Z-Boy has been furnishing homes since 1928. From sectionals and sofas to iconic recliners, La-Z-Boy understands each customer's creative vision and need for quality. Be sure to stop by your Bay Area La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries for all of your home décor needs.

Locations:

415 El Camino Real
S San Francisco, CA 94080

1030 Blossom Hill Rd.
San Jose, CA 95123

3529 Stevens Creek Blvd.
San Jose, CA 95117
626 Contra Costa Blvd.

Pleasant hill, CA 94523

5225 Johnson drive
Pleasanton, CA 94588

30650 Dyer St.
Union City, CA 94587

