BAY AREA LIFE: Solid wood furniture made to last!

Did you know that less than 5 percent of the furniture industry makes solid wood furniture? (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Did you know that less than 5 percent of the furniture industry makes solid wood furniture? Most tables, chairs, and cabinets are made of particleboard, formed from a combination of glue and wood shavings. These fake-wood furniture pieces are not everlasting, but built for short-term use.

Since 1946, Kincaid Furniture harvests trees and saws wood into sturdy boards to make naturally beautiful wood furniture. Tables, chairs, desks, cabinets and more are crafted using solid wood construction, hand rubbed finishes, and time-tested joinery techniques for furniture that grows better with age. Nothing beats a quality piece of furniture strong enough to weather generations of use.

