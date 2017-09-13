Well folks, it looks like Target has officially found a way to take your entire paycheck and insert it directly into their pockets every week because according to a recent announcement, the retail giant will soon be carrying a new home line by Chip and Joanna Gaines. I repeat: CHIP & JOANNA ARE COMING TO TARGET, PEOPLE!
The new line, called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, will be hitting Target stores on November 5, so you better just go ahead and mark your calendar now, because that will be the day you officially go broke forever. (But hey, at least your house will look AMAZING.) Just kidding. Apparently the line is super affordable, with all products staying under $30, and some as low as 99 cents.
According to Target's blog, Bullseye View, the line will include over 300 stylish tabletop, home décor, and giftable items, all with Jo's signature style just in time for the holidays. And if all that's not enough to excite you, a recent blog post by Chip is spilling even more amazing details.
"Let me try to give you a visual: it's like a little shop inside of Target," Chip writes. "Jo keeps calling the look 'modern farmhouse,' whatever that means. All I know is she's so excited about this collection that she wants to register for our wedding all over again ... There's no other way to say it, this stuff is gorgeous."
Oh man, this sounds good.
But here's the best part of this whole Target and Fixer Upper collab, according to Chip:
"With Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, we'll work with a number of charities to roll up our sleeves and get to work with. Right now, Joanna is busy designing some pretty incredible updates for the community dining room at Target House, which serves hundreds of families whose kids are being treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Target House is a free home away from home for St. Jude patients and their families during the hardest of life's circumstances, providing a safe place for these families to be together. In November, we'll get to reveal the updated dining room to the families of St. Jude, and then share a meal together to kick off the holiday season. We are humbled to be even a small part of their stories and thankful that this collaboration gives us the opportunity to be involved in such meaningful projects, like this one with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. November can't come soon enough."
No, it certainly can't, Chip!
