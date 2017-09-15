HOME & GARDEN

You could live in a 'Snow White'-inspired cottage for $775,000

(TopTenRealEstateDeals.com|Oh My Disney)

For fans of the Disney classic Snow White, a family home for sale in Olalla, Washington could be your dream come true.

"The enchanted cottage of the Seven Dwarfs transcended the story and its charm and appearance has never lost its appeal," reads a blog post from the realtor on Top Ten Real Estate Deals. "One family loved the story so much they decided they wanted to live there - and they did!"


Just like the Seven Dwarves' residence, this cottage is off the beaten path. It's behind a gated entry on a dead-end street, surrounded by five acres of woods. Its exterior also features a wooden bridge, much like the one seen in the 1937 film, and a tree house.

On the inside, a tree carving creates an arch near the doorway. The stucco walls are rounded so there is not a corner in the place, creating a cave-like feel. The doors and wood beams are handmade, and the windows are adorned with stained glass.


The current owner has listed the 4-bedroom, 5-bath home at $775,000. It's only the second time it's been up for sale since the early 1970s.

And for those wondering if living in the house might feel like stepping back in time, don't worry -- it's equipped for high-speed internet.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
