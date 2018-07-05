HOME & GARDEN

San Jose couple finds 23-year-old note hidden in their bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Jose couple found a note from more than 20 years ago hidden inside their bathroom wall.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Jose couple found a note from more than 20 years ago hidden inside their bathroom wall.

Alex and Jess Monney were doing renovations when they saw the message left by the previous owners.

CNN obtained a picture of the note.

It says, "We remodeled this bathroom summer 1995. If you're reading this, that means you're remodeling the bathroom again. What's wrong with the way we did it?"

There's also a picture of the couple and a pet rabbit that also lived in the house.

The Monneys say they want to keep up the tradition by writing their own time capsule message, too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeconstructionbuzzworthydistractionSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Bay Area family says rat infestation ruined items in storage unit
Bay Area LIFE: Transform your home with the help of La-Z-Boy!
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
Bay Area LIFE: The do's and don'ts of home buying and selling
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Did San Jose's illegal fireworks campaign work?
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Fireworks explosion kills 19, injures 31 near Mexico City
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
SF woman on mission to deliver free pizza to homeless people
Show More
6 displaced, dog killed after fire at East Oakland home
Police: 1 woman killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting
Abandoned child discovered in at LA's Union Station
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
'Dead' woman found alive in morgue fridge in South Africa
More News