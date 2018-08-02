7 ON YOUR SIDE

Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!

EMBED </>More Videos

In this day and age, most people don't think twice about the way they do their laundry. But experts at Consumer Reports say there are plenty of reasons to go old-school by giving up your clothes dryer and line-drying your clothes, instead. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In this day and age, most people don't think twice about the way they do their laundry. But experts at Consumer Reports say there are plenty of reasons to go old-school by giving up your clothes dryer and line-drying your clothes, instead.

Gail Wind considers herself a fairly progressive woman, except when it comes to laundry. She has been line-drying her laundry for nearly 40 years, which has made her somewhat of a neighborhood meteorologist.

"My neighbor, across the street one morning, she goes, 'I always check to see if you have laundry out, because then i know it's going to be a nice day,'" she said.

A bit old-fashioned? Maybe. But laundry experts at Consumer Reports say there are some very modern reasons to ditch your dryer. Like the fact that it's one of the top seven energy users in your home. "They use a ton of electricity, about 4 percent of most household electricity is used in a dryer," said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor. "But they also break down the fibers in your clothes over time, from the high heat of the cycle," he said.

Ready to give line-drying a shot? Start by hanging a clothesline in a sunny spot, away from the birds. And get some durable clothes pins that open easily.

When you're ready to hang, shake items out first to lessen wrinkles.

Hang shirts from the bottom and pants and skirts from the waistband to help make clothespin marks less obvious.

It's also a good idea to fold knits right over the line, to help avoid puckering or stretching.

Plus, on top of the fresh scent, line-drying provides another bonus. "The sun is actually pretty powerful. It can fight stains, it can even bleach your whites and make them brighter," said Hope.

Which also means you should turn things like dark jeans inside out, to reduce fading, one of the many tricks Gail Wind already knows.

Consumer Reports reminds us it's also equally important to know what not to line-dry. Like down jackets and sleeping bags. They actually fluff up best when you put them in a dryer with a sneaker or a tennis ball.

And you should think twice about line-drying at all if your family has allergies, pollen can collect in your laundry when you hang it outside.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homelaundromatclothingconsumer reportsconsumerconsumer concerns7 On Your SideSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 on Your Side's Michael Finney helps consumers at Santa Clara County Fair
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
Look out for these email scams
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
More 7 On Your Side
HOME & GARDEN
BAY AREA LIFE: Solid wood furniture made to last!
BAY AREA LIFE: Garage doors that fit every style and budget
How to save money and stay cool when it heats up
BAY AREA LIFE: Make your dream kitchen a reality!
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News