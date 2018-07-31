Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3850307" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews worked to corral a horse that was running free in the Carr Fire burn area. They almost had her, but then she ran off.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

A horse who survived the Carr Fire is back with her owners after she was found running through Redding's burn area on Monday.The mare, named Elli, was caught on video evading capture by a group of construction workers who were trying to corral the frightened mustang several miles from home.They finally got her, but Elli quickly broke free and took off.The owners saw video posted on our ABC7 News Facebook page, which helped them track down the mare and bring her home.They say she is hurt but her veterinarian thinks she will be OK.