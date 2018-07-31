CARR FIRE

Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area

EMBED </>More Videos

A horse who was caught on video evading capture by a group of men was found running through Redding's burn area and reunited with her owners. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
A horse who survived the Carr Fire is back with her owners after she was found running through Redding's burn area on Monday.

The mare, named Elli, was caught on video evading capture by a group of construction workers who were trying to corral the frightened mustang several miles from home.

They finally got her, but Elli quickly broke free and took off.

The owners saw video posted on our ABC7 News Facebook page, which helped them track down the mare and bring her home.

They say she is hurt but her veterinarian thinks she will be OK.

VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area
EMBED More News Videos

Crews worked to corral a horse that was running free in the Carr Fire burn area. They almost had her, but then she ran off.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationhorsesanimalanimal rescueanimal newsCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area
Carr Fire surpasses 100,000 acres, containment increases 23 percent
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News