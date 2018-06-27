EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3664639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Leticia Martinez and her 11-year-old sister watched their mother's final moments after she was hit by a vehicle on Westheimer.

A Houston family is in mourning after their mother was killed while walking across Westheimer to get to a grocery store with her two children.On Monday night, Leticia Martinez, her 11-year-old sister and her mother, Rosaura, were crossing the road, holding each other's hands at the crosswalk."We were trying to cross the street, the three of us," Leticia said. "I don't know how it happened, but he took her away from my hand."According to Houston police, a Honda CRV was going east, ran the red light and hit Rosaura.Leticia couldn't stop the tears from flowing as she described rushing to her mother's side."I went on top of her, and she was dead. She wasn't breathing," Leticia said, sobbing. "Her eyes were wide, she was naked...he took all her clothes."Rosaura's husband, overcome with emotion, talked about their love over two decades of being together, raising four kids and chasing the American dream.Police said the driver stopped after the crash, made a U-turn, and returned to the scene. But nothing could save Rosaura or erase the memory of how she died for her two children who saw it happen."So sweet, she took care of us," Leticia said.Even though police say the driver ran the red light, no charges have yet been filed. Houston Police say they still must complete the investigation.Once the investigation is complete, the Fatality Review Committee in the Harris County District Attorney's Office will review the case and determine whether criminal charges should be filed.Sources tell Eyewitness News just because the driver may have committed a traffic violation, that does not automatically mean any criminal charges will be filed.