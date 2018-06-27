Houston mom killed while crossing Westheimer with her two daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

The death of Rosaura Martinez has left her family devastated, especially her two daughters who saw her final moments unfold. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston family is in mourning after their mother was killed while walking across Westheimer to get to a grocery store with her two children.

On Monday night, Leticia Martinez, her 11-year-old sister and her mother, Rosaura, were crossing the road, holding each other's hands at the crosswalk.

"We were trying to cross the street, the three of us," Leticia said. "I don't know how it happened, but he took her away from my hand."

According to Houston police, a Honda CRV was going east, ran the red light and hit Rosaura.

WATCH: Heartbroken daughter describes what happened on Westheimer
EMBED More News Videos

Leticia Martinez and her 11-year-old sister watched their mother's final moments after she was hit by a vehicle on Westheimer.



Leticia couldn't stop the tears from flowing as she described rushing to her mother's side.

"I went on top of her, and she was dead. She wasn't breathing," Leticia said, sobbing. "Her eyes were wide, she was naked...he took all her clothes."

Rosaura's husband, overcome with emotion, talked about their love over two decades of being together, raising four kids and chasing the American dream.

Police said the driver stopped after the crash, made a U-turn, and returned to the scene. But nothing could save Rosaura or erase the memory of how she died for her two children who saw it happen.

"So sweet, she took care of us," Leticia said.

Even though police say the driver ran the red light, no charges have yet been filed. Houston Police say they still must complete the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the Fatality Review Committee in the Harris County District Attorney's Office will review the case and determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Sources tell Eyewitness News just because the driver may have committed a traffic violation, that does not automatically mean any criminal charges will be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedpedestrian killedpedestrian struckaccidenttraffic fatalitiestraffic delayu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
﻿String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Several injured in hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Show More
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
South Bay union members not fazed by Supreme Court ruling
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
Man climbs 110 Fwy sign in Los Angeles
More News