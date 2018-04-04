How the shooting at YouTube's Calif. headquarters unfolded

EMILY SHAPIRO
A suspect is dead and several people are injured after a shooting Tuesday at YouTube's headquarters in Northern California sent employees fleeing for their lives.

Here is what we know about how the shooting unfolded.

The morning of April 3

The suspect, 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam of San Diego, who had been reported missing by her family, was found asleep in a car in a parking lot in Mountain View, California, the morning of the shooting.

Mountain View is about 30 miles away from San Bruno, where the shooting took place, police said.

Officers made contact with her in that parking lot because her license plate matched "that of a missing person out of Southern California," police said.

"The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions," police said, adding that "her family was notified that she had been located."

That morning Aghdam also went to a local gun range, police said today.

April 3 at 12:46 p.m. local time

The San Bruno Police Department received "numerous" 911 calls about a shooting at YouTube's headquarters, said San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson.

12:48 p.m.

San Bruno police officers arrived at YouTube two minutes later and began combing the area for a suspect as employees fled, said Jackson.

As officers entered they found one victim at the front of the building with an apparent gunshot wound, Jackson said.

12:53 p.m.

Officers searching the building found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Jackson said.

The aftermath

The shooting left four victims hospitalized: three with gunshot wounds and one with an ankle injury from running from the scene, police said.

Meanwhile, officers worked to clear the scene. They patted down the fleeing YouTube employees and conducted a room-by-room search. Authorities later said there was no immediate threat to the community.

Aghdam appears to have carried out the shooting because she was "upset" with YouTube's "policies and practices," authorities said today.

Aghdam's brother also told ABC affiliate KGTV in San Diego that she "had a problem with YouTube."

"I didn't know she has a gun, I thought that maybe she was going to start a fight or something," he said.

"There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter today," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki tweeted on Tuesday.

"Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response," she said. "Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family."

