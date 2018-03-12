  • Do you think BART should allow politically motivated ads in stations and on trains?
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting

Residents living in Napa Valley are remembering three mental health workers who were fatally shot at a Yountville veterans home Friday by a former patient who was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder. (KGO-TV)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Three mental health workers were fatally shot at a Yountville veterans home Friday by a former patient who was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The three female hostages that died in the standoff are Pathway Home Executive Director Christine Loeber; Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba, a clinical psychologist who was 26 weeks pregnant; and Jennifer Golick, a therapist

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Gonzales' funeral costs.

A Pathway Home spokesperson released a statement saying in part, "those who wish to provide support to The Pathway Home directly are encouraged to donate at www.thepathwayhome.org, where messages of condolence and support can also be posted."

The Pathway Home also announced that it had established a fund to provide direct support to the families of Loeber and Gonzales and Golick.

Donations can be sent to:
3 Brave Women Fund c/o Mentis
709 Franklin Street, Napa CA 94559.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
