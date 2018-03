How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting

Three mental health workers were fatally shot at a Yountville veterans home Friday by a former patient who was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.The three female hostages that died in the standoff are Pathway Home Executive Director Christine Loeber; Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba, a clinical psychologist who was 26 weeks pregnant; and Jennifer Golick, a therapist GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Gonzales' funeral costs.A Pathway Home spokesperson released a statement saying in part, "those who wish to provide support to The Pathway Home directly are encouraged to donate at www.thepathwayhome.org , where messages of condolence and support can also be posted."The Pathway Home also announced that it had established a fund to provide direct support to the families of Loeber and Gonzales and Golick.