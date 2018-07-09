Inmate found unresponsive in Santa Clara County Jail cell dies

A sign for the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A 53-year-old man who was a Santa Clara County Jail inmate died Sunday night, county sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials have not released the identity of the man, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 7:20 p.m. Deputies and medical staff were giving inmates their medication when they found him and began performing life-saving measures.

RELATED: Closing arguments made in murder trial for South Bay prison guards

San Jose firefighters arrived to the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short while later, sheriff's officials said.

The man lived in a single-person cell in the dorm area, according to sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Reginald Cooks. He was being treated for several health issues, but Cooks said the details will not be released due to medical privacy laws.

RELATED: Former Santa Clara inmate says he witnessed beating death of inmate

The man was placed in custody May 18 for several warrants including assault, battery and vandalism.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office will release the man's name after notifying his next of kin of his death.
