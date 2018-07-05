Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire

What do fire crews do following a 24 hour shift on the #CountyFire ?

Captain Nathan Hanks from @MeridianFire cleans his truck with the crew. "We take pride in our equipment." Can see his face in the truck. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/p0vvxjMpO8 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) July 5, 2018

We just spent time in the #yolocounty fairgrounds (quietly) where #CountyFire crews get 24 hours off after 24 hours on. The instant city serves some 3-thousand fire fighters #abc7now Most tents have air conditioning pic.twitter.com/j5MY6r0LEb — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) July 5, 2018

Planners work on maps as large as tables. It's like planning battles in a war. #abc7now #CountyFire pic.twitter.com/VBM0DIvYhj — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) July 5, 2018

#CountyFire They really do know every name. Each tab represents a fire crew. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ORoreGr3Yy — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) July 5, 2018

More crews coming in and leaving all the time. Some of these trucks come in caked with dirt. #CountyFire #abc7now Firefighters, too. They're still on call, even when resting. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/1fb47TDH4k — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) July 5, 2018

This is the part of fighting wildfires that you don't often see, a place where more firetrucks line up than you can count."They need a place to shower, to sleep, have food, medical care at times," said Cal Fire Captain Josh Rubenstein.Hence the tents, the food, and all the signs directing men and women to what they need to at the base camp in Napa.After working 25 hours on the fire lines, they get 24 hours off."We know we're probably not going to be home much," said Mike Tribolet from Marin County Fire. "You go to see parts of the state you wouldn't go to, otherwise."One of those parts is the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland, where this camp sprung up last weekend.Firefighters can go out, come in, fix gear, load water, and even clean the trucks."It's wasn't red, anymore. Brown in color," said Captain Nathan Hanks of the Meridian Fire District, indicating a dirty firetruck. "We take pride in our equipment."The planning happens here too, on maps as big as tables.Every man, woman, and machine is represented on the board with a tab of paper. They're either coming in or going out. This is a lifestyle."We won't know for sure where we're going until tomorrow morning," said Tribolet.During wildfire season in California, anything goes.