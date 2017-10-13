NORTH BAY FIRES

Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a Google Maps tool that is helping North Bay residents find out whether their home was destroyed in the deadly wildfires. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
There is a Google Maps tool that is helping Santa Rosa residents find out whether their home was destroyed in the deadly wildfires that have destroyed neighborhoods in the North Bay.


This is really valuable if you're an evacuee and haven't been able to see your home. Just to be clear, the map shows which homes are standing and which are burned. The red areas are vegetation, and are not on fire.
Click here for an interactive map showing which homes are still standing.



Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush fireNorth Bay Firesevacuationfirefire rescuefirefightersSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
Guy Fieri cooks BBQ for wildfire evacuees in Santa Rosa
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
Police believe wildfire looter stole from first responders
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Firefighters increase containment of 2 largest North Bay fires
Guy Fieri cooks BBQ for wildfire evacuees in Santa Rosa
Crews winning battle against relentless wildfire in Calistoga
Santa Rosa officials send heartfelt message to North Bay fires first responders
Trump takes hard line on Iran, but keeps Obama deal in place
Dozens of senior citizens may have been left by staff at burning Varenna Oakmont Senior Living Community
The Latest: California wildfires bring record 31 deaths
10 victims identified in deadly North Bay fires
Show More
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More News
Top Video
Guy Fieri cooks BBQ for wildfire evacuees in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa officials send heartfelt message to North Bay fires first responders
Crews winning battle against relentless wildfire in Calistoga
Firefighters increase containment of 2 largest North Bay fires
More Video