Interactive map allows Santa Rosa residents to view burned homes

Residents can assess neighborhood damage online. Recent aerial images of fire damage in Santa Rosa have been posted on Map Box, which residents can view of their neighborhood. Please note: areas that show red indicate the presence of vegetation, NOT fire. https://t.co/hqXElkJEoU pic.twitter.com/gqI8BCzZYK — City of Santa Rosa (@CityofSantaRosa) October 13, 2017

There is a Google Maps tool that is helping Santa Rosa residents find out whether their home was destroyed in the deadly wildfires that have destroyed neighborhoods in the North Bay.This is really valuable if you're an evacuee and haven't been able to see your home. Just to be clear, the map shows which homes are standing and which are burned. The red areas are vegetation, and are not on fire.