Investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark underway

The California attorney general's office on Tuesday joined an investigation into the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police to provide independent oversight. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
The battle cry in Sacramento is "Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark!"

His name was said over and over outside a Sacramento City Council meeting where people lined up for a seat and a chance to speak out. There was tight security and metal detectors as City Hall was overwhelmed by the crowd. Many could not get inside.
The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police is calling for changes in the way police confront suspects. She suggests shooting them in an extremity.


Earlier in the day, an emotional group of protestors gathered outside the District Attorney's office demanding answers.

Tuesday, the California Department of Justice announced they are stepping in to oversee the investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Clark on March 18. It's a case that's quickly becoming a national crusade about illegal use of force.

Clark led police on a pursuit that ended in his grandmother's backyard in south Sacramento. Body cam video included an officer yelling "gun" then 20 rounds were fired at the 22-year-old. As other officers arrived, one said "mute" and audio on both body cams went silent. Clark was not armed. He was holding a cell phone.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state would supervise the investigation into the shooting. He admitted there is a lot of mistrust but said if the investigation is transparent and fair it could bring people together.
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said, "I also promise regardless of the final outcome of this investigation, we will explore and implement ways to better serve our community."

Activist Berry Accius said protestors are angry but that doesn't mean they are violent. "We are here because excessive force was used. We are here because of police officers- not protesters "

community groups say the state taking over the investigation isn't enough. They are demanding "justice now. " They want the two police officers to be charged with murder and they want police to change their protocol going forward.
