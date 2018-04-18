Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause

In this Oct. 19, 2017 photo, a brigade from the Electric Power Authority repairs distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
An island-wide blackout has hit Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.

Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating the cause. Officials said Wednesday it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.

It's the first time since Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.

Some 40,000 power customers were still without normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
disaster reliefhurricane mariapuerto ricopower outagehurricaneu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'
Ceremonies commemorate 112th anniversary of 1906 earthquake in SF
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Show More
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
FBI asks public for info after Southwest plane debris found
Fresno professor calls Barbara Bush 'amazing racist' in controversial tweet
Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend: Officials
More News