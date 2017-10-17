SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Petaluma native and former major league baseball player Jonny Gomes is helping fire victims recover.
Pictures posted on Twitter show Gomes helping people remove destroyed cars in Napa.
Gomes has also gone online, urging others to help where they can.
"Open your homes if you're in the area for these people. Please any little dollar helps. And boy it's going to go to a great cause. Please help me out some more," Gomes said.
