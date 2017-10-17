NORTH BAY FIRES

Petaluma-native Jonny Gomes helping victims from North Bay wildfires

A large home that survived last week's wildfire sits by the burned ruins of a nearby home, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (AP)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Petaluma native and former major league baseball player Jonny Gomes is helping fire victims recover.

Pictures posted on Twitter show Gomes helping people remove destroyed cars in Napa.

Gomes has also gone online, urging others to help where they can.

"Open your homes if you're in the area for these people. Please any little dollar helps. And boy it's going to go to a great cause. Please help me out some more," Gomes said.

Click here to help fund the recovery through a GoFundMe page Gomes has set up.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
