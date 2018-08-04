FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Some people put their money in the bank, and others stuff it into suitcases.
A California Highway Patrol officer grew suspicious after stopping a driver for a suspected traffic violation on Interstate 5 in Fresno County.
The officer's dog, a K-9 named Bruce, found $500,000 in cash stashed in two suitcases in the driver's car.
The driver said he was unaware of what was in the car. He was arrested.
A photo was taken of Bruce looking fairly happy with his hard day's work.