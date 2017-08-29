HURRICANE HARVEY

Instagram star King Keraun and Houston DJ deliver supplies to flood victims

Instagram star King Keraun, DJ Mr. Rogers and a group of their friends couldn't just sit back and watch the devastating flooding in Houston, so they gathered supplies and headed out. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas --
As Instagram star Instagram star King Keraun, DJ Mr. Rogers and a group of their friends saw the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey, they knew they could not just stand idle. So they gathered supplies and headed out to deliver food and water those stranded by the flooding.

The group went door-to-door around the Houston suburb of Pearland handing out bags of food and bottled water. Pearland has received 46 inches of rain, but little assistance in the wake of the storm.

Keuran (real name Keraun Harris), who is from nearby Missouri City, told ABC13 he felt compelled to give back to his community.

"This city does a lot for us as entertainers, as DJs, as artists and I feel like it's only right, especially for myself, to not just sit back and not get out here and put it on the line and support them," he said.

Keuran is an entertainer, Internet personality and actor who has appeared on ABC's Black-ish and HBO's Insecure. DJ Mr. Rogers is a radio personality on Houston's 93.7 The Beat.

