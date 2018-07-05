California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency on Thursday night for Siskyou County, located along the border with Oregon, because of a blaze called the Klamathon Fire. Brown cited the "extreme peril" to people and property.Authorities said the fire jumped across Interstate 5 in California and has closed the southbound lanes in bordering Oregon.The Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday evening the southbound lanes would remain closed at Ashland, Ore, with no estimated time for reopening.The agency suggested motorists traveling toward California take Oregon 58 or 140 to U.S. 97.The agency said the fire started Thursday afternoon and has forced evacuations in Hornbrook, Calif.An evacuation shelter is open at the Jackson Street School and a large animal shelter is located at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.The blaze has burned nearly eight square miles, Cal Fire reported late Thursday evening. The department said multiple structures are threatened, damaged or destroyed.