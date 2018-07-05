WILDFIRE

State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County because of Klamathon Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency on Thursday night for Siskyou County, located along the border with Oregon, because of the Klamathon Fire. (KGO-TV)

HORNBROOK, Calif. --
California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency on Thursday night for Siskyou County, located along the border with Oregon, because of a blaze called the Klamathon Fire. Brown cited the "extreme peril" to people and property.

Authorities said the fire jumped across Interstate 5 in California and has closed the southbound lanes in bordering Oregon.

RELATED: Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday evening the southbound lanes would remain closed at Ashland, Ore, with no estimated time for reopening.

The agency suggested motorists traveling toward California take Oregon 58 or 140 to U.S. 97.

The agency said the fire started Thursday afternoon and has forced evacuations in Hornbrook, Calif.

RELATED: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres

An evacuation shelter is open at the Jackson Street School and a large animal shelter is located at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The blaze has burned nearly eight square miles, Cal Fire reported late Thursday evening. The department said multiple structures are threatened, damaged or destroyed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireforest fireevacuationwildfireCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
Contra Costa County deals with danger of illegal fireworks on July 4th
More wildfire
Top Stories
'S*** happens:' New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
Coyotes cause concern for South Bay pet owners after several cats killed
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
Former Thai Navy SEAL dies preparing for cave rescue mission
Man accused of shooting and killing SF security guard appears in court
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Show More
LAPD cracks down on illegal pot shops
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
More News