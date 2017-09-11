Can you imagine? You're 9 years old in a shelter, scared, and freaking ANNA shows up?!!! I love @IMKristenBell God Bless You. — Torres (@eaudie) September 10, 2017

You are literally the sweetest. Spreading joy during the tough times 💜 pic.twitter.com/bGUsjVfm73 — Alison Bernicker (@alisonbernicker) September 10, 2017

Dear @daxshepard1, this is john. My side piece in orlando. I hope u understand. Im powerless over a man who serenades me. #Irma2017 pic.twitter.com/YkT0MCDL7J — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 10, 2017

There are thousands of senior home evacuees in our hotel so...heres me dining with all my new friends! #Irma2017 #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/JoEmAAT4cv — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 10, 2017

In the middle of a hurricane, Kristen Bell brought a little comfort to a group of children by asking if they wanted to build a snowman.Thestar visited a shelter in Orlando as Hurricane Irma raged outside on Sunday. The voice of Princess Anna performed songs from the beloved Disney film, enlisting an energetic police officer and a fan to help.Fans thanked Bell for cheering up the kids.The families at the shelter weren't the only ones Bell looked after during the storm. On Saturday, herco-star Josh Gad said that Bell "literally saved my parents and my entire family" when she put them up in her hotel.The actress didn't stop there. She posted heartwarming tweets throughout the storm, even joking to her husband that she had found a "side-piece."