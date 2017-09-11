HURRICANE IRMA

Kristen Bell cheers up children in Hurricane Irma shelter with 'Frozen' songs

''Frozen'' actress Kristen Bell cheered up people waiting out Hurricane Irma in an Orlando shelter with a singalong from the beloved Disney film. (Meadow Woods MS/Twitter|Orange County Sheriff's Office)

In the middle of a hurricane, Kristen Bell brought a little comfort to a group of children by asking if they wanted to build a snowman.

The Frozen star visited a shelter in Orlando as Hurricane Irma raged outside on Sunday. The voice of Princess Anna performed songs from the beloved Disney film, enlisting an energetic police officer and a fan to help.



Fans thanked Bell for cheering up the kids.



The families at the shelter weren't the only ones Bell looked after during the storm. On Saturday, her Frozen co-star Josh Gad said that Bell "literally saved my parents and my entire family" when she put them up in her hotel.


The actress didn't stop there. She posted heartwarming tweets throughout the storm, even joking to her husband that she had found a "side-piece."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
