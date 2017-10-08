Lafayette BART station reopens after stabbing incident

LAFY stn has re-opened. Trains are now making scheduled stops at LAFY stn. For your patience. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 8, 2017

The Lafayette BART station just reopened after police closed it down while they investigated a stabbing that happened at the station around 10 a.m. Sunday, the agency said Sunday morning.The County Connection transit agency is providing a bus bridge between the Lafayette and Orinda stations, according to BART.Police say the suspect got into an altercation over a backpack just before the stabbing.BART police and local law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect in the case. The suspect is described as a white male with blond hair in his twenties wearing a green jacket, BART officials said.The man is believed to be on foot in the neighborhood of the BART station and BART police and local law enforcement are searching for him in the area with police dogs, BART officials said.The extent of the victims' injuries is not known.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.