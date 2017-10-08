Lafayette BART station reopens after stabbing incident

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing around 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the Lafayette BART station. (KGO-TV)

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Lafayette BART station just reopened after police closed it down while they investigated a stabbing that happened at the station around 10 a.m. Sunday, the agency said Sunday morning.

The County Connection transit agency is providing a bus bridge between the Lafayette and Orinda stations, according to BART.

Police say the suspect got into an altercation over a backpack just before the stabbing.

BART police and local law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect in the case. The suspect is described as a white male with blond hair in his twenties wearing a green jacket, BART officials said.

The man is believed to be on foot in the neighborhood of the BART station and BART police and local law enforcement are searching for him in the area with police dogs, BART officials said.

The extent of the victims' injuries is not known.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
BARTstabbingLafayette
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Reporter retracts statement on Colin Kaepernick standing for anthem if signed to NFL team
CHP investigating shooting in Uber on Interstate 880 in Oakland
Mike Pence leaves 49ers-Colts game over protesting during national anthem
Suspect arrested after 4 cyclists hit by pick-up truck in Marin
Neo-Nazis hold torch rally in Charlottesville
Pair of big events bring huge crowds, traffic jams to SF
Investigators believe Las Vegas gunman had severe undiagnosed mental illness: Sources
Parents shocked after San Jose teacher arrested for lewd acts with minor
Show More
Nate downgraded to tropical storm, 100k without power in Mississippi and Alabama
Girl abducted from San Francisco found safe after AMBER Alert
Threats cause E. Bay high school football games to be postponed, stopped
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Nate downgraded to tropical storm, moves farther inland
More News
Top Video
CHP investigating shooting in Uber on Interstate 880 in Oakland
Suspect arrested after 4 cyclists hit by pick-up truck in Marin
Neo-Nazis hold torch rally in Charlottesville
Parents shocked after San Jose teacher arrested for lewd acts with minor
More Video