Lake County deputy dies in patrol car crash

A Lake County deputy had died after his patrol car crashed in Lakeport. His patrol car ran into a tree on Hartley Road just north of 20th Street late Tuesday night. Officials believe he suffered some type of medical emergency right before the crash.The officer was 50-year-old Deputy Robert Rumfelt. He grew up in Lake County and was with the department from 1997 to 2006, then again for the last three years.He served as an assistant football coach at Clear Lake High School and leaves behind a wife and two daughters.