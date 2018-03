All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 through Hercules reopened early Sunday morning after a freeway shooting last night.The CHP closed all eastbound traffic on I-80 near Willow Avenue in Hercules after the gunfire, which happened at 9:30 p.m.One person was injured. The condition of that victim was not released.The CHP says no one has been arrested and the shooting investigation is ongoing.The lanes reopened at 1:45 a.m.