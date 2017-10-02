LAPD: No evidence of shooting found at USC campus

LOS ANGELES --Los Angeles police said there was no evidence of a shooting following reports of possible shots fired on the USC campus Monday.
Police issued an all clear after investigators found no evidence of a shooter or a shooting on campus.
We can confirm there’s been NO shooting on @USC Campus. Systematic search was conducted in coordination with @USCDPS. No danger to community— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017
LAPD first received reports of possible gunshots at 12:17 p.m. from the 3500 block of University Avenue.
Officers searched Fertitta Hall. The school posted an alert on social media warning students to avoid the area due to police activity.
Some surrounding streets were shut down due to the investigation.
The search has since concluded.