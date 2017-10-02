LAPD: No evidence of shooting found at USC campus

Los Angeles police officers and students are seen at the USC campus following reports of possible shots fired on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police said there was no evidence of a shooting following reports of possible shots fired on the USC campus Monday.

Police issued an all clear after investigators found no evidence of a shooter or a shooting on campus.

LAPD first received reports of possible gunshots at 12:17 p.m. from the 3500 block of University Avenue.

Officers searched Fertitta Hall. The school posted an alert on social media warning students to avoid the area due to police activity.

Some surrounding streets were shut down due to the investigation.

The search has since concluded.
