Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman, said she had no knowledge of the mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay and is fully cooperating with authorities.Through a statement read by her attorney outside the FBI's Los Angeles office, Danley said her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, bought her a ticket to the Philippines prior to the shooting and wired her $100,000 to buy a house there."It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone," she said in the statement read by her attorney.She expressed sympathy for the victims and said she had no clue that he was planning the attack. She said she flew back voluntariliy to the United States and is fully cooperating with the FBI and Las Vegas police."I will cooperate fully with their investigation. Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do. Please respect my privacy and my family's privacy."The interview came after Danley, who lived with shooter Stephen Paddock, returned to the country on a flight from Manila. Danley landed at LAX late Tuesday, where she was met by federal agents at the airport.She was speaking to FBI agents along with her attorney Wednesday in the Los Angeles field office.Authorities had been trying to track down Paddock's live-in girlfriend since the attack happened and found out she had been visiting family in the Philippines. She is considered a person of interest in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history that left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.Authorities also want to know why Paddock wired $100,000 to an account under Danley's name in the Philippines the week before the massacre. It's unclear if the money was for her, her family or some other purpose.According to Danley's brother, his sister told the family that she has a "clean conscience" after the Sunday shooting that killed 58 and injured more than 500.Danley's sisters in Australia have said they believed Paddock "sent her away" to the Philippines prior to the shooting.