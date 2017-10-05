Las Vegas shooting victim stands for Pres. Trump despite leg injury

By Alexa Friedman
LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
A victim of the Las Vegas shooting stood up with a gunshot wound in his leg when President Donald Trump visited him in the hospital.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited victims of the Mandalay Bay Shooting in a Las Vegas hospital on October 4, according to Storyful,

One of the victims. Thomas Gunderson, posted a video of him standing as Trump walks into his hospital room.

"This guy looks tough to me," Trump said as he shook Gunderson's hand.

The video went viral, with more than 14 million views on Facebook.

"I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand!" Gunderson wrote in his Facebook post. "There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president, and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!"

Trump spent 90 minutes visiting victims of the worst mass shooting in modern US history, according to White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mass shootinglas vegas mass shootinghospitaldonald trumpmelania trumpPresident Donald TrumpNevada
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Conservative students group sues UC Berkeley over 'Free Speech Week'
Jeff Sessions ends transgender workplace protections
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Gov. Brown signs bill expanding protections for undocumented immigrants
Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question
Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out
Coldplay rocks the stage at Levi's Stadium past Santa Clara curfew
Show More
Deputies arrest Santa Clara Co. inmate accidentally released last week
Why this year's Harvest Moon will be unique
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
Applebee's offers $1 margaritas in October
Officials unveil 1959 time capsules found in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos