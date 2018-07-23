Las Vegas shooting victims being sued by MGM speak out

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --Survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting spoke out about a lawsuit filed against them by MGM.
The company owns Mandalay Bay Hotel, where the gunman staged his attack on a Country Music concert last October.
MGM is suing one-thousand victims in hopes of avoiding liability claims citing a 2002 law established after the 9-11 terrorists attacks.
Survivors have said they feel like Mandalay Bay didn't do enough to protect them.
