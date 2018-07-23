LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooting victims being sued by MGM speak out

Mandalay Bay is pictured on the Las Vegas Strip Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KGO) --
Survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting spoke out about a lawsuit filed against them by MGM.

The company owns Mandalay Bay Hotel, where the gunman staged his attack on a Country Music concert last October.

MGM is suing one-thousand victims in hopes of avoiding liability claims citing a 2002 law established after the 9-11 terrorists attacks.

Survivors have said they feel like Mandalay Bay didn't do enough to protect them.

