Lightning seen over Japan's so-called James Bond volcano

Mount Shinmoedake, featured in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice," put on a show Thursday morning when cameras caught not only the volcano erupting but lightning above it.The volcano, which is located between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in southwest Japan , has been erupting since the beginning of March.On March 15, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a Level 3 warning, alerting residents to not approach the volcano and refrain from entering the danger zone.According to the Japan Times, the JMA reported ash plumes around 3 miles high from the latest eruption, which occurred at 3:31 a.m. Thursday morning. The agency also confirmed volcanic lightning caused by friction between ash particles.