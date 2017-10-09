LIST: Fire evacuations centers opened in North Bay

At least five brush fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties have ignited structures and forced residents to evacuate. The Tubbs Fire in Napa County has burned 20,000 acres so far.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the following locations:

  • Crosswalk Community Church in Napa

  • Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals

  • Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave

  • Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street

  • Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa

  • New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 clegg street

  • Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol

  • Analy High School, 69 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol

  • Solano Community College on Suisan Valley Road in Fairfield

  • Lawrence Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa

  • Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road

  • Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard


