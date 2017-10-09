LIST: Fire evacuations centers opened in North Bay



Crosswalk Community Church in Napa



Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals



Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave



Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street



Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa



New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 clegg street



Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol



Analy High School, 69 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol



Solano Community College on Suisan Valley Road in Fairfield



Lawrence Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa



Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road



Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard

At least five brush fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino Counties have ignited structures and forced residents to evacuate. The Tubbs Fire in Napa County has burned 20,000 acres so far.