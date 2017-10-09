LIST: Fire evacuations centers opened in North Bay

Evacuation centers have been set up at the following locations:
- Crosswalk Community Church in Napa
- Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals
- Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave
- Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street
- Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa
- New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 clegg street
- Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol
- Analy High School, 69 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol
- Solano Community College on Suisan Valley Road in Fairfield
- Lawrence Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa
- Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road
- Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard
Click here for the latest developments in the fires.