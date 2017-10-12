LIST: Health centers and clinics near North Bay, wine country wildfires

Hospital staff evacuates patients in Sonoma County, Calif. during wildfires on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2017. (KGO-TV)

Here's a list of open health centers in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Solano and Lake counties. If you know of other clinics offering aid or if any of these have shuttered during the region's wildfires, please let us know by sending us an email here.

Sonoma County
Russian River Health Center
16319 3rd St., Guerneville, CA
(707) 869-2849

Occidental Health Center
3802 Main St., Occidental, CA
(707) 874-2444

Petaluma Health Center
1179 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA
(707) 559-7500

Petaluma Health Center - Rohnert
5900 State Farm Drive, 2nd Floor, Rohnert Park, CA
(707) 559-7600

Kaiser Rohnert Park Campus
5900 State Farm Drive, 2nd Floor, Rohnert Park, CA
(707) 206-3000

Brookwood Health Center
983 Sonoma Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
(707) 583-8700

Roseland Pediatrics
711 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA
(707) 578-2005

Southwest Community Health Center
751 Lombardi Ct, Santa Rosa, CA
(707) 547-2222
Sebastopol Community Health Center
6800 Palm Ave., Sebastopol, CA
(707) 824-9999

Gravenstein Community Health Center
652 Petaluma Ave. Suite H, Sebastopol
(707) 823-3166

Napa County

Queen of the Valley Medical Center
1000 Trancas Street, Napa, CA
(707)252-4411

Ole Health Clinic
1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA
(707) 254-1770

Mendocino County

Mendocino Coast District Hospital
700 River Dr. Fort Bragg, CA
(707) 961-1234

Howard Memorial Hospital
1 Marcela Dr, Willits, CA
(707) 459-6801

Mendocino Coast Clinics
205 South St., Fort Bragg, CA
(707) 964-1251
North Coast Family Health Center Suite A
721 Suite A River Dr, Fort Bragg, CA
(707) 961-4631

Ukiah Valley Adventist Health
275 Hospital Drive, Ukiah, CA
(707) 463-7488

Hillside Health Center
333 Laws Ave, Ukiah, CA
(707) 468-1010

Mendocino County Health Center
5335 Lakeshore Blvd, Lakeport, CA
(707) 263-7725

Solano County

Ole Health Clinic
470 Chadbourne Rd. Suite A, Fairfield, CA
(707) 419.8989

Lake County

Adventist Health Clear Lake Medical Center
15630 18th Ave. Clearlake, CA
(707) 994-6486

Sutter Lakeside Hospital
5176 Hill Rd E, Lakeport, CA
(707) 262-5000

Click here for complete coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
health caremedicalhealth insuranceNorth Bay Firescal firewildfirefirefightersevacuationsonoma countynapa countySonomaSanta RosaNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
10 victims identified in deadly North Bay fires
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
Death toll rises to 31 in devastating North Bay fires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
Show More
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos