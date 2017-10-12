LIST: Health centers and clinics near North Bay, wine country wildfires

Here's a list of open health centers in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Solano and Lake counties. If you know of other clinics offering aid or if any of these have shuttered during the region's wildfires, please let us know by sending us an email here.
Sonoma County
Russian River Health Center
16319 3rd St., Guerneville, CA
(707) 869-2849
Occidental Health Center
3802 Main St., Occidental, CA
(707) 874-2444
Petaluma Health Center
1179 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, CA
(707) 559-7500
Petaluma Health Center - Rohnert
5900 State Farm Drive, 2nd Floor, Rohnert Park, CA
(707) 559-7600
Kaiser Rohnert Park Campus
5900 State Farm Drive, 2nd Floor, Rohnert Park, CA
(707) 206-3000
Brookwood Health Center
983 Sonoma Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
(707) 583-8700
Roseland Pediatrics
711 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA
(707) 578-2005
Southwest Community Health Center
751 Lombardi Ct, Santa Rosa, CA
(707) 547-2222
Sebastopol Community Health Center
6800 Palm Ave., Sebastopol, CA
(707) 824-9999
Gravenstein Community Health Center
652 Petaluma Ave. Suite H, Sebastopol
(707) 823-3166
Napa County
Queen of the Valley Medical Center
1000 Trancas Street, Napa, CA
(707)252-4411
Ole Health Clinic
1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA
(707) 254-1770
Mendocino County
Mendocino Coast District Hospital
700 River Dr. Fort Bragg, CA
(707) 961-1234
Howard Memorial Hospital
1 Marcela Dr, Willits, CA
(707) 459-6801
Mendocino Coast Clinics
205 South St., Fort Bragg, CA
(707) 964-1251
North Coast Family Health Center Suite A
721 Suite A River Dr, Fort Bragg, CA
(707) 961-4631
Ukiah Valley Adventist Health
275 Hospital Drive, Ukiah, CA
(707) 463-7488
Hillside Health Center
333 Laws Ave, Ukiah, CA
(707) 468-1010
Mendocino County Health Center
5335 Lakeshore Blvd, Lakeport, CA
(707) 263-7725
Solano County
Ole Health Clinic
470 Chadbourne Rd. Suite A, Fairfield, CA
(707) 419.8989
Lake County
Adventist Health Clear Lake Medical Center
15630 18th Ave. Clearlake, CA
(707) 994-6486
Sutter Lakeside Hospital
5176 Hill Rd E, Lakeport, CA
(707) 262-5000
