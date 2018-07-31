COMPLEX FIRE

LIVE: Officials give update on Mendocino Complex fires

By
UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mendocino Complex fires have now burned more than 74,000 acres, up from 68,000 acres on Monday. Containment has increased slightly to 12 percent combined.

Lake County will hold an emergency meeting today to talk about the fires that are still burning out of control.

The Mendocino Complex fires are made up of the Ranch and River fires. Seven residences have been destroyed in the fires. Every day, more people are told to leave their homes.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

A new round of evacuations were ordered for Kelseyville and Finley.

Firefighters say they could use some more help as they try to stop the progress of this huge fire. Towns around Clearlake look deserted, but there are still some people who are staying behind, ignoring evacuation orders.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California

Some are concerned about looters; five people have been arrested and accused of looting in Lakeport.

Officials have called an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. in Clearlake as they continue to help people respond to this emergency.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firefirefightersevacuationwildfireComplex FireUkiahMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Photos from the wildfires across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
COMPLEX FIRE
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Complex Fire continues to threaten structures, surpasses 68,000 acres
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Do you have enough fire insurance?
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Manafort trial, first in Mueller investigation, gets underway
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Cupertino considers taxing large businesses based on number of employees
Ferguson Fire continues slow march forward
Show More
Picture of homeless Mountain View web developer goes viral after he's shown offering resume
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Lingerie, bikini-clad baristas stir up controversy at proposed coffee shop near Redwood City
3.6-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Bay Area
VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
More News