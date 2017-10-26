Lockdown lifted at Milpitas High after reports of guns on campus

Officials locked down Milpitas High School Thursday afternoon after there were reports of guns on campus. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 p.m. and police say students were released from campus.The school was locked down after a report that a student may be in possession of a weapon on campus.This follows a lockdown earlier this afternoon due to a report of a firearm on campus. Police say a student in that incident was taken into custody and a weapon recovered.Police at that time said any rumors circulating about an active shooter on campus were unfounded.