Lockdown lifted at Milpitas High after reports of guns on campus

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials locked down Milpitas High School Thursday afternoon after there were reports of guns on campus. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3 p.m. and police say students were released from campus.

The school was locked down after a report that a student may be in possession of a weapon on campus.

This follows a lockdown earlier this afternoon due to a report of a firearm on campus. Police say a student in that incident was taken into custody and a weapon recovered.

Police at that time said any rumors circulating about an active shooter on campus were unfounded.
