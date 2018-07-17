Woman impaled in ankle by beach umbrella in New Jersey

A woman was impaled in the ankle by a beach umbrella in New Jersey. (Photo from Instagram/@insert4coins)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey --
Police say a woman from England was hospitalized after being impaled by a beach umbrella at the Jersey Shore Monday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to a first aid call on the beach at Hiering Avenue in Seaside Heights.

They found the 67-year-old London woman identified as Margaret Reynolds with an aluminum umbrella stretcher that had impaled entirely through her right ankle area, due to the force of the wind.

Police say Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief William Rumbolo responded and cut the aluminum stretcher from the frame of the umbrella.

Reynolds was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Reynolds said in a statement, "It was a beautiful day and a gust of wind blew the umbrella. It was just an accident."

She is listed in good condition.
