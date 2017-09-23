Magnitude 6.1 aftershock hits southern Mexico days after deadly quake

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2435854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man in Mexico City captured a dramatic explosion on camera following Tuesday's deadly earthquake.

Seismologists say Saturday's magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Mexico is believed to be an aftershock from a powerful Sept. 7 quake that measured 8.1 and killed at least 90 people.U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso tells The Associated Press that a strong earthquake like the one earlier this month can damage buildings that don't collapse, making them more vulnerable: "So a smaller earthquake can cause the damaged buildings to fail."Mexico's National Seismological Service says its own network has recorded thousands of aftershocks of the Sept. 7. It recorded 15 of magnitude 4.0 or greater in the first nine and a half hours of Saturday.Quake alarms sounded in Mexico City as a new quake struck, prompting people with fresh memories of this week's devastating temblor to flee homes and hotels.Alejandra Castellanos was on the second floor of a hotel in a central neighborhood and ran down the stairs and outside with her husband.In her words, "I was frightened because I thought, not again!"At the site of an office that collapsed Tuesday, street signs swayed and rescuers briefly evacuated from atop the pile of rubble before returning to work.Nataniel Hernandez lives in Tonala, one of the cities hardest hit by an earlier, Sept. 7 quake, which struck off the coast of southern Mexico with a magnitude of 8.1.He said by phone that it was one of the strongest movements he has felt since then. But he adds, "Since Sept. 7 it has not stopped shaking."