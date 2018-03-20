BART is recovering from major delays. We are in process of establishing normal svc through SF. 24th st/mission stn has reopened. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 20, 2018

Right now: Limited #BART service into SF from East Bay due to “smoldering fire” on track at 24th St. Station in the Mission. SFFD responding. pic.twitter.com/L7DwDUSyCm — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 20, 2018

Bart official and fire battalion chief briefing each other at San Francisco’s 24th station where debris on the track caught fire. pic.twitter.com/unj189xhBE — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 20, 2018

24th St Bart station closed in San Francisco because of fire on the tracks. Service into the city is limited. pic.twitter.com/Uc4iToAQqo — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 20, 2018

6:10am Update. SFFD remains in the trackway at 24th St. Station which is closed. Some trains are able to get into SF and turn around at Montgomery, while other trains need to turn around in the East Bay. Cheat sheet of alternative transbay service https://t.co/FJRzqbBXab — SFBART (@SFBART) March 20, 2018

BART officials said a fire on tracks near the 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco has been extinguished, but has caused major delays for passengers heading into the city from the East Bay.The 24th St. Mission station reopened at 6:50 a.m., and some trains are now moving, but there are residual delays.The transit agency advises passengers to find other means of transportation to get to San Francisco this morning.The track was inspected after firefighters finished with their work, officials said.No further information was immediately available.